SHREVEPORT, La - Funeral services are now set for Cynthia Hightower Jenkins.
Jenkins, a community activist, volunteer and entrepreneur, died last week, of post-surgery complications.
All services will be held at Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium, located at 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A public viewing will be held Friday, August 6, from 3 p.m., until 7 p.m. A final public viewing will be Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m., until 11-30 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook @ gsfunerals.
Services are entrusted to Good Samaritan Funeral Home, located at 2200 Laurel Street in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Jenkins is survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative Sam Jenkins and two children. She was 64 years old.