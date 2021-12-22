SHREVEPORT, La. -- Funeral services have been set for a south Bossier Parish firefighter who died in an on-duty accident Saturday.
Visitation for Jessie Henry, 28, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, with the funeral service following. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
A funeral procession will proceed from Hirsch Memorial Coliseum on Pershing Boulevard to Centuries Memorial Funeral Home via Hearne Avenue to Mansfield Road. The public is invited to line the route to show their respects to Henry.
Henry was a firefighter at South Bossier Fire District No. 2. He served there for three years, having started his firefighting career in Mansfield.
Henry was working on a fire truck tire at the fire station when it exploded. A tire sensor hit him in the head. Henry was pronounced dead at the hospital.
District 2 training Chief Gray Young remembered Henry as "brilliant firefighter" who recently started his dream of becoming a paramedic.
But Henry was also known outside of the firefighting. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. And he had recently moved into the professional world of Mixed Martial Arts fighting.
Mentoring children was also important to him and he accomplished that with his own nonprofit, The Four Quarters Club, which he founded to aid underprivileged children by providing school supplies.
Henry's is survived by his 9-year-old daughter Karmen, his parents and brothers.
A GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and to benefit Karmen has already raised over $16,000.