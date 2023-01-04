MANY, La. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a Sabine Parish sheriff's deputy who died while on vacation with his family last week.
Visitation for Deputy Adam Nelson will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Old Pisgah Baptist Church, 15192 Hwy 120 in Marthaville. The funeral will be at the church at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Burial will follow that afternoon at 3 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery in Dry Prong.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell expresses his heart-felt thanks for the public's continued prayers and support for Nelson's family and friends.
Nelson, 26, died on Dec. 29 in Colorado. His body was escorted Tuesday from Houston, Texas to Many. Sabine firefighters flew a huge American flag over Highway 6 as the escort entered Louisiana from the Pendleton Bridge.
Nelson worked for the sheriff's office for almost three years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G). He was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.
Nelson’s family said his passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the sheriff’s office. In his 26 short years he built a lasting legacy with his work ethic, love, compassion and respect for others.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Ford Nelson of Marthaville, along with his grandparents, Eddie and Carolyn Nelson and Dianne Sparks and her husband Dave; his father, Mike Nelson; mother, Julie Fett Nelson; brother, Andy Nelson and wife Erin and their children, Jackson and Maya; brother, Aaron Nelson; sister, Abby Nelson and fiancé Seth Wimberly; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bradley and Crystal Ford; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Micah and Brooke Arbuckle and their children, Sophie and Harrison; sister-in-law, Camryn Ford; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and brothers in blue.
Pallbearers will be Andy Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Austin Nelson, Micah Arbuckle, Sam Beason, Hayden Evans, Miles Savell and Trey Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team: Jesse Branam, Josiah Steinke, Trevor Beason, Nick Sandel and Brennan Jones.