SHREVEPORT, La. -- The life and service of a Shreveport fire captain who died Monday of cancer will be remembered this week.
Visitation for Capt. Ralph Parker III will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Summer Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, also at the church.
"Tonight we mourn the loss of our brother Captain Ralph Parker. Thank you for your service Ralph and making a difference in so many lives. We offer our prayers and support to all the family. Prayers for all our SFD Brothers and Sisters who are broken over this loss. Lord we pray your perfect peace over all. Amen," Fire Chief Scott Wolverton wrote in a Facebook post Monday night.
Parker was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in late February.
Parker started the training academy in March 1990. He served at the ranks of firefighter, fire engineer and fire captain throughout his 31-plus years of service.
"Parker was a true servant that served alongside several family members," SFD spokesman Clarence Reese Jr. said in a news release.
Parker's death will be recognized by the International Association of Fire Fighters as a cancer-related Line of Duty of Death. His name will be placed on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall in 2022 in Colorado Springs.