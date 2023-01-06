SABINE PAIRSH, La._ Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers said their final goodbyes to Deputy Adam Nelson. A funeral service was held Friday inside the Old Pisgah Baptist Church.
Friends reflected on Deputy Nelson's heroic nature saying he always went above and beyond the call of duty.
Although Deputy Nelson died at the age of 26, he accomplished much. Nelson worked with the Sheriff's office. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). Nelson also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.
Deputy Nelson leaves behind his wife Emily. He's also survived by his grandparents, Eddie and Carolyn Nelson and Dianne Sparks and her husband Dave