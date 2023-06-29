SHREVEPORT, La. -- A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday for Shreveport police K9 Harrie who died Saturday of a heat-related illness while chasing suspected car thieves.
The service will be at the Shreveport Police K9 Cemetery at 6440 Greenwood Road. It is open to the public.
Police Chief Wayne Smith earlier this week said he could not count the number of lives that have been saved because of the department's K9 partners. He called them an "unreplaceable resource."
K9 Harrie's death came as officers pursued a stolen vehicle into a neighborhood. The car thieves jumped out and Harrie and his handler, Sgt. Jeff Hammer, began a search.
Harrie got on their track but then fell ill due to the heat. He was taken to a veterinarian clinic, but died.
Smith recalled when Harrie first joined SPD he was "quite aggressive." There were conversations about him not being able to remain a police canine.
But with the right trainer, Harrie "became the very best that we had," Smith said.
Harrie was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who joined the Police Department in January 2018.