SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport-Bossier mourns the loss of a leader in the business community.
David Holmes, of the Holmes Auto Family, was laid to rest on Wednesday.
He spent a lifetime in the automobile industry and was a two-time president of the Shreveport Bossier New Car Dealers Association. He also served as a commissioner on the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission.
Holmes died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.
He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy; one sister, two children, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many employees and former-employees of the Holmes Auto Family.