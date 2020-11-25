David Lee Holmes

SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport-Bossier mourns the loss of a leader in the business community.

David Holmes, of the Holmes Auto Family, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He spent a lifetime in the automobile industry and was a two-time president of the Shreveport Bossier New Car Dealers Association. He also served as a commissioner on the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission.

Holmes died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.

He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy; one sister, two children, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many employees and former-employees of the Holmes Auto Family.

