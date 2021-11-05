MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto sheriff's deputy who died Monday will receive full law enforcement honors during her funeral service Saturday.
The funeral for Cpl. LaToya Marie Dedmond, 43, of Stonewall, will be held at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home's Bossier Chapel, located at 2201 Airline Drive in Bossier City.
Dedmond died of an apparent medical condition while working a security detail. EMS and fellow deputies responding to a 911 call found Dedmond in her patrol unit. She was pronounced dead at a Shreveport hospital.
Dedmond, who is survived by two children and other family members, started her career in the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office corrections division then moved to the DeSoto Sheriff's Office in March 2019.