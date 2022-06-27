SHREVEPORT, La. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for City Marshal Charlie Caldwell who died June 16 after he fell overboard from a boat while vacationing in Florida.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Summer Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the church.
Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
The Shreveport City Council on Tuesday will vote on calling a special election on March 25 to fill Caldwell's unexpired term. Qualifying will be Jan. 25-27.
Chief Deputy James Jefferson has been sworn in to serve as interim city marshal until the election.