SHREVEPORT, La. - Visitation for baby Joshua Calif Black was held Friday at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, followed by a candlelight ceremony.
The candlelight ceremony was opened to the public in-person and via Facebook. Joshua Black died on Sept. 24 when he and his brother Elijah, 5, were thrown from the bridge into Cross Lake by their mother, Ureka Black.
Elijah survived the incident, but Joshua's body was found floating in the water by Shreveport police's Cross Lake Patrol. He was 10 months old at the time of his death.
A graveside funeral service for Black will be held on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at noon. The family requests privacy during the service.