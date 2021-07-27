SHREVEPORT, La. -- Funeral services have been set for a Caddo Parish sheriff's auxiliary deputy who was killed in the line of duty Friday.
A memorial service will be held for Deputy Lonnie L. Thacker Sr., 82, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport. A memorial reception will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge of Shreveport, 9113 Industrial Road.
A memorial has been erected at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office South Substation on Mansfield Road in Thacker's memory.
Thacker died when his patrol unit was hit from behind as he was assisting with traffic control on Interstate 49 at the scene of an earlier two-vehicle crash. Thacker died at the scene.