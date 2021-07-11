DOYLINE, La. -- Funeral services have been set for a Webster Parish law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty Friday night.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Bossier. His celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the church.
Collins, 53, of Doyline, was was employed fulltime for the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office as a supervisor at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. But he worked part-time for the Doyline Police Department, and that's the role he was in when he responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6 p.m. in Doyline.
Collins was the first on the scene, followed closely by two sheriff's deputies. All three took on gunfire when they arrived, authorities said.
They returned fire and Collins was shot in the head. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
The man accused in the shooting, Mahlon Taylor, barricaded himself in his home for hours before officers made entry. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was also hospitalized. He was listed in critical condition Saturday.