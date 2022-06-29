MINDEN, La. -- Funeral services have been set for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner, who died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Family Life Center Gymnasium. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Graveside will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Foreset Park Cemetery West in Shreveport.
Gardner, 68, died from complications of a cancer diagnosis that he made public last month. Despite his illness, Gardner continued to lead the city and was planning for his re-election bid this fall.
Gardner was in his first term as mayor.
His services are open to the public.
A Facebook post on the city's website read: "We would love for you to come show your love and support for our friend Mayor Terry Gardner. As he always showed his love for each of us and our beautiful community that he helped nurture for the last 4 decades. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers; Especially Debbie, The Love Of His Life."