NATCHITOCHES, La. - Funeral services have been set for a Natchitoches police officer who died Saturday while working in the downtown district.
Natchitoches police said Officer Brian Olliff, 52, suffered an unexpected heat-related medical problem that led to his death.
Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of dedication and service to the city.
Olliff also was a former Sabine Parish sheriff's school resource officer. He worked in the Many school district for a year.
He also served as a Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputy assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division. His son, Cody, is employed by NPSO.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, 848 Keyser Avenue. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday morning at First Baptist Church, 508 Second Street, with a procession to Memory Lawn Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Olliff is survived by his his wife Kayla; sons Cody, Bailey, Ethan; family, friends and co-workers.