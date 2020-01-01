CARTHAGE, Texas - Funeral services for Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chris Dickerson have been set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Civic Center.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting donations for Dickerson’s family at their headquarters on Wellington Street in Carthage. The sheriff’s office has also set up a memorial patrol car in their parking lot where members of the public can bring flowers, cars and other condolence offerings for Dickerson’s family.