Mike Foster

FILE - In this March 19, 2000, file photo, Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster addresses a joint session of the Legislature at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Foster, a folksy millionaire businessman who pushed major changes in education policy and lawsuit rules through an increasingly conservative state Legislature in the 1990s, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 90. Marsanne Goolsby, who was Foster’s press secretary when he was governor, said that Foster died at his home in Franklin. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

 Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is mourning the loss of former Gov. Mike Foster, who passed away Sunday. He was 90. 

His family announced late Monday that a private service will be held at his beloved Oaklawn Manor at 11 a.m., Wednesday, followed by a public military graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery.

After Foster's death, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement, hailing Foster as "a true Louisianan who served his country, his state, and his community with honor throughout his life."

Edwards referenced Foster's creation of the popular TOPS program, which Edwards said, "still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals."

His statement concluded with condolences to the former governor's family, saying, "Donna and I are praying for Gov. Foster’s family, and especially his wife Alice, during this difficult time and hope the people of our state will join their prayers to ours. I have ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of his memory." 

