BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is mourning the loss of former Gov. Mike Foster, who passed away Sunday. He was 90.
His family announced late Monday that a private service will be held at his beloved Oaklawn Manor at 11 a.m., Wednesday, followed by a public military graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery.
After Foster's death, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement, hailing Foster as "a true Louisianan who served his country, his state, and his community with honor throughout his life."
Edwards referenced Foster's creation of the popular TOPS program, which Edwards said, "still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals."
His statement concluded with condolences to the former governor's family, saying, "Donna and I are praying for Gov. Foster’s family, and especially his wife Alice, during this difficult time and hope the people of our state will join their prayers to ours. I have ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of his memory."