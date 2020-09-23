NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday for a Natchitoches couple killed Sunday in a plane crash in Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Philip Anthony Ackel and Pauline Soileau Ackel will be celebrated at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. John O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at The Catholic Cemetery in Natchitoches. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home.
An obituary describes the "inseparable Philip and Pauline" as "treasured friends of the Natchitoches community." They met at Northwestern State University and lived a "happy and faith-filled life as best friends for over 34 years."
The Ackels enjoyed travelling and entertaining; Philip with his love of cooking and Pauline as the perfect hostess to all. Together with the Ackel family, for many years, Christmas Festival day was extra special as Melba and Latief’s home was opened to friends, family and out of town guests. They loved spending time with their family and friends, and an afternoon cruising down Cane River was the ideal end to any weekend.
They spent many years supporting and serving St. Mary’s School, were active in the Mystic Krewe de St. Denis, and served the Mystick Krewe of Louisianans in Washington DC for many years. As alumni of Northwestern State University, the were active supporters their entire lives. Their children and grandchildren were the light of their lives.
Philip Ackel, 59, was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and the Natchitoches Jaycees. He was instrumental in continuing the legacy begun by his father and uncle as a member of the local men’s group, The Agitators. He joined his mother and father in the family business, Ackel Brothers Store until 1994.
At the time of his death, Philip Ackel had been employed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture for over 25 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, which he and his brother learned at an early age from their father. His Lebanese heritage was of utmost importance to him, and he perfected recipes handed down from family and always had something prepared to share. He was the family historian, as well.
Pauline Ackel, 60, served as a registered nurse for the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts and for over 20 years was a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was a sustaining member of the Natchitoches Service League. Her smile was considered the light in every room; her dedication to her patients was mirrored in her personal life through her unwavering care and concern for others.
Philip and Pauline are survived by their daughter, Ashli Ackel Plemmons and husband Britton; son Abraham Philip Ackel and wife Kaylee (Beaubouef); grandchildren Jackson James Plemmons, Olivia Britton Plemmons and Pierce Wilder Plemmons. Mother, Barbara Robin Soileau; Sisters Rebecca Ackel Lavespere, husband Eugene; Martha Ackel Murphy, husband Pete; Paula Gibson Bourque, husband David; Katherine Soileau Simoneaux, husband Kevin. Brothers John Ernest Ackel, wife Donna; and Mark James Soileau, wife Mary. Philip and Pauline were the most special aunt and uncle to Aimee Lavespere, Evan Kyzar, Logan Kyzar, Hillary Ackel Bodden, Madison Ackel. Jordan Gibson, Peyton Gibson, William Gibson, Hunter Simoneaux, Kaitlin Simoneaux Boudreaux, Natalie Simoneaux, Tyler Soileau and Andre’ Soileau.