The future of 200 acre Shreveport Country Club could be decided in as little as a few weeks.
The issue was discussed at a Country Club Hills Neighborhood Association meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The property is currently on the market for a little over 4 million dollars, and some neighborhood residents have concerns about what it could become.
A few of the ideas pitched were a senior living center, a graveyard, and maybe even a rehabilitation center. One thing residents agreed on - they do not want it to become an apartment complex.
The country club's owner, Reverend Denny Duron, said his main focus with selling the club are the residents surrounding it. He made clear at the meeting that their input was crucial, and he is not willing to sell to a company that has plans that don't align with the residents. Currently, Duron has had multiple buyers pursue him on the property. but he said his most interested buyer would transform a portion of the club into a high-end rehabilitation center.
The main benefit being that they would keep a portion of the golf course, and the overall terrain would remain close to the same. He did not disclose any details on exactly who the buyer would be.
"We wanna make sure that who buys this club has the interest of the neighborhood in mind," said Duron following the meeting. "It's just so important to me."
Some residents think a use like this might not be so bad.
"I would love to see it help people who have addictions and who need proper help," said Sandra Jones who lives across the street from the country club. "You need to come to a place that will refresh you, renew you."
Nothing is final yet - and Duron said he plans to keep the community updated on the process, and run it by them before any sale is made official.