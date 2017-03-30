A Galveston, Texas, woman died early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to state police.
Troopers say Maria Imelda E. Saligumba, 51, died at the scene.
She was the passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet van driven by Alberto C. Saligumba, 62, also of Galveston. Both were wearing seat belts. Alberto Saligumbo only suffered minor injuries.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on state Highway 9 north of Campti. Troopers say the Chevrolet was southbound when Alberto Saligumbo lost control, ran off the right side of the road then hit a tree.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can "greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury," troopers say.
Troop E troopers have investigated 13 fatal crashes this year, resulting in 18 fatalities.