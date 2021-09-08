BATON ROUGE, La. - Gambling regulators authorized moving a casino license from Bossier City to Slidell.
Wednesday’s decision is a critical step in the legal procedures that could eventually lead to the official closure of Diamond Jacks casino in Bossier City and moving the casino to Slidell, which would be called Camilla Bay.
The proposed $329 million casino resort with a 4-star hotel would be located just off Interstate 10’s Exit 261, the first eastbound exit off the Twin Bridge, has been the subject of much controversy and several lawsuits.
The next step is for the State Bond Commission to decide whether to allow a referendum that would the question before St. Tammany voters to decide on Nov. 13. That election, however, may be pushed back to Dec. 11 as Gov. John Bel Edwards is considering Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request for a postponement to allow officials time to react to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
One of the most conservative voting parishes in the state, St. Tammany has 185,510 registered voters, 81% white and only 23% Democratic. Though placards and advertising cover the parish, December elections generally are low turnout affairs, usually won by the side that gets their voters to the polls.
The casino is drawing vocal opposition, with most of it coming initially from churches in the Slidell area that are raising concerns about crime and the social ills caused by gambling addiction. But some businesses in eastern St. Tammany have joined in, led by real estate developer Chris Jean, have also begun efforts to derail the election.
A raft of public officials has taken public stands against the casino, including Slidell’s mayor, police chief and the Slidell City Council and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. The St. Tammany Parish Council split, mostly on geographic lines, on putting the matter on the ballot, with all but one council member from eastern St. Tammany voting against it and all but one on the parish’s western side voting in favor.
Supporters argue that the casino, when opened in November 2023, would employ a thousand with an average annual salary of $45,000 and would contribute to state coffers an estimated $33.3 million each year gaming taxes. Local governments could pick up about $9 million from the taxes on gambling.
The Gaming Control Board approved a resolution to allow Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC to move its license, if a majority of the parish’s participating voters agree. Called P2P, the privately owned company based in Richmond, Va. invests in and controls regionally based casino companies. In 2003, P2P bought controlling interest in Evangeline Downs, the storied thoroughbred horse track near Lafayette.
The resolution states that if St. Tammany voters refuse to allow a casino, as Tangipahoa voters did in 2017, Peninsula Pacific would have 60 days to reopen its Bossier Parish casino.
If the referendum passes, Brent Stevens, P2P’s president, said the company would sell the buildings and property in Bossier City. If they couldn’t find a buyer, P2P would convey the property to Bossier City, probably demolish the casino buildings and hotels, for use as a city park.