If you look at Timpson and Daingerfield on paper you'll see a lot of similarities. Small schools in Texas, loaded with talent, and a clear goal of winning a state championship.
Davin Nelson - Daingerfield head coach:
"Our kids look across the field and they see we are playing against a team that's just as deep as we are in talent. It's kind of feels like you're almost looking at yourself in the mirror."
Kerry Therwhanger - Timpson head coach:
"Probably one of the few teams in East Texas that can match up with them speed-wise and we may be one of the few teams that can match up with them. They've got a lot of speed and athleticism. They're highly ranked in their division, 3A Division 2, and we're highly ranked in ours, 2A Division one."
Both coaches agree this matchup is the exact type of game their teams need to prepare for what they hope are long runs in the playoffs.
Therwhanger - "Some of the teams that we've got later on may not give us as good of a look to get us ready for the playoffs. It's important for us to see this, see how we match up, the speed of the game, things like that so that we're used to it when it comes time for the playoffs."
With two teams combining for 185 points over the first two weeks, this is one Highland Clinic Game of the Week you won't want to miss.
Nelson - "Those two towns coming together to play in this matchup, it's going to be electrifying. There's speed all over the field, size all over the field. You've got strong kids that love the game and I think it's going to be a great one on Friday night."
Therwhanger - "You're going to have at least 3 DI prospects on the field at one time. It's going to be explosive. Both teams can score a lot of points. Both defenses will fly around the football. For a small school setting to have that kind of talent on the field, it's worth the price of admission."