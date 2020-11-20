LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas will host LSU Saturday in the "Battle for the Golden Boot" after all, a Razorbacks team spokesperson confirmed to KATV.
The game hinged on results from Thursday's round of testing, Sam Pittman said yesterday. The Razorbacks, teetering on the SEC's minimum requirements, are missing an undisclosed number of players due to positive tests and contact tracing this week.
"I'm just going to tell you the truth. We're running thin," Pittman told reporters on Thursday afternoon. "We want to play the game, but you have to have adequate numbers to play the game. We are thin. If we have a good test tomorrow, then by golly we're going to play the game."
On Friday, hours after receiving the test results, Pittman urged Razorback fans to come support the team.
Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek shared a similar sentiment.
The possible cancellation or postponement would have been Arkansas' first this season. LSU, on the other hand, has already had games against Florida and Alabama postponed. That means rescheduling this game would have proved difficult.