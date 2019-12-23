SHREVEPORT, La. – The 2019 Independence Bowl game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs the Miami Hurricanes kicks off on Thursday. But Monday, both teams competed as friendly rivals in the “Big Game Show” held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. It is one of the festivities enjoyed by the football players to help keep them relaxed and bond as teammates.
Players could hardly contain their excitement.
“This game (show) has been amazing. The whole experience, the bowl game and the festivities. Each team has great vibes. Our team has enjoyed every day. We’re enjoying it…like right now. It’s been amazing,” La Tech defensive lineman Kaderrion Mason said.
LA Tech were the winners of the event and received a decorated giant-sized weightlifting belt.