JEFFERSON, TX. - One man died and another was injured at Lake O' The Pines on Sunday.
Texas game warden Capt. Shawn Hervey identified the victim as Deandre Felandze Marshall of Keithville. Wardens found him floating in the lake with a life jacket on after responding to a 911 call about a capsized boat.
Another man, whom Hervey identified as Frederick Gladney, was still alive but suffering from hypothermia. Two wardens put Gladney in their boat, and one laid on top of him to shield him from the cold air.
Once on shore, both wardens removed Gladney's wet clothes and laid against him to transfer body heat in an effort to safe his life prior to transport to the hospital, Hervey said.
Hervey said the wardens should be commended for their life-saving efforts.
The cause of the boating accident is unknown, Hervey said. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.