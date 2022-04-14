SHREVEPORT, LA -- The City of Shreveport is feeling the squeeze of the supply chain crisis as it tries to pick up people's trash. The city is waiting on 18 badly needed trash compactor trucks that it ordered ten months ago.
But now, Hol-Mac, the Mississippi company selling the trucks, wants a lot more money for them -- once they get the parts to build them.
The new trucks would replace those that are more than ten years old and breaking down, resulting in pickup delays for residents.
Hol-Mac has told Shreveport that it's to cost nearly $18,000 more per truck -- for a total of more than $300,000 -- if the city still wants the 18 new trucks. If not, they'll be sold to someone else.
So the city council is being asked to approve that the higher cost. Amid some grumbling by members, Councilman Grayson Boucher asked the attorney representing the city, "If we take delivery of these trucks, pay them what they want, can we still go after them for damages?"
Attorney Joe Woodley replied, "I believe that there would be an argument that we could make that under the law we have a duty to mitigate our damages."
Woodley says the company's demand for that much more money over the price quote could be a violation of public bid law.
Hol-Mac representatives are expected to appear before the council at its next meeting on April 26.
The city has been renting ten trucks for $7,000 a month since last summer to get by. But that cost is expected to go up, too.