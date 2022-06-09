SHREVEPORT, La. -- The garbage truck assembler who wanted loads of more money from the City of Shreveport has backed down.
City of Shreveport spokeswoman Marquel Sennet says Hol-Mac has delivered the first 3 of the 18 new trucks the city ordered last year. And they're coming at the price that was in the contract.
"The goal is for them to be out on routes next week," Sennet says of the first shipment.
Sennet says trucks will keep arriving in groups of three, and should all be here by the end of August.
The city had threatened to sue the Mississippi company for breach of contract after Hol-Mac said in April that supply chain problems and inflation raised the cost of each truck by about $16,000.
That would've piled about $300,000 more onto the cost of the entire order.
The city's sanitation department has been plagued by old trucks breaking down, hindering pickup service. The city has been renting some garbage trucks since last summer to get by.