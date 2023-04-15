SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Plant Swap went green today to cure those Tax Day blues!
The event was free and open to all who love plants or who just want to look around and ask questions about plants.
It was this afternoon and included dozens of vendors who sold, traded, and gave away garden and house plants, and so much more.
The downtown plant swap got its start the year of the great snowmageddon in 2021 when it seemed everyone lost thousands of dollars of garden plants in the prolonged freezing temperatures.
DDA Executive Director, Liz Swaine wanted to bring gardeners together so they could save money by sharing plants that had survived with others.