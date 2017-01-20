A local sailor and his shipmates who were sent into harm's way were betrayed by their government, he says.
Do you know the story of the USS Liberty? Fifty years ago it came under brutal attack from our friend in the Middle East -- Israel.
Gary Brummett lived to tell the story that he says our government has covered up.
"The story, it's -- it's --it's unreal," Brummett says, still in disbelief.
He was a 20-year-old sailor aboard the spy ship USS Liberty, which flew an American flag and had clear U.S. markings on its hull. It posed no threat, steaming slowly through international waters on a clear day off the coasts of Israel and Egypt.
The Liberty was sent to listen in on The Six Day War between Israel and some Arab neighbors, though the U.S. was neutral. Israeli surveillance planes flew over the Liberty several times, and should have clearly identified the American ship. But soon, Israeli fighter jets opened up on the Liberty with cannon fire. Israeli bombers followed with conventional weapons and napalm. Then came Israeli torpedo boats.
Brummett braced himself at his work station in the fire room.
"I'm 12 or 15 feet below the water level," he says, eyes widening. "I don't figure I'm going to get back to Louisiana at this point."
A torpedo blew a gaping hole on both sides of the burning Liberty, where 34 men died -- including a communication tech from Shreveport named James Lupton, who the ship picked up in Spain. More than 170 others were injured.
"Our ship looked like a slaughterhouse," Brummett recalls. "Bodies and blood and stuff everywhere. People crying. Begging for mama."
Israel claimed it was a mistake -- that it thought our ship was one from Egypt. And -- officially -- President Lyndon Johnson accepted it.
But Brummett and other survivors never have.
"Wasn't an accident. It was a planned coordinated attack," Brummett insists. (Israel) didn't want us listening in on The Six Day War."
Brummett believes LBJ did not want to embarass our ally, Israel.
While proud that he served our country, Brummett says, "If we're going to put men and women out there in harm's way, let's give them the backing of our government."
Israel apologized, and paid more than six million dollars' restitution to families of the dead and wounded. And Israel later paid another six million dollars in damages in an agreement with the U.S. not to reopen the case for any reason.
Brummett believes the real story is locked away in Washington.
"Our NSA knows the truth," he says. "And I'm certain beyond any doubt that what really happened they still have all that information in one of their safes locked away in one of their rooms that nobody sees."