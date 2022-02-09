Gary Chambers

Gary Chambers, photographed in New Orleans in February 2021, is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Kennedy. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gary Chambers Jr. burns a Confederate flag in a new provocative ad in his uphill campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The 60-second online spot shows Chambers’ ability once again to draw a spotlight to himself in ways that more conventional candidates do not.

Viewers see Chambers, a Black Democrat from Baton Rouge, holding an American flag at the beginning of the ad. They then see him pinning the Confederate flag to a clothesline, dousing it with gasoline and finally lighting it on fire.

Read more about Chambers and see the video posted by our media partner The Advocate.

