BATON ROUGE, La. - Gary Chambers Jr. burns a Confederate flag in a new provocative ad in his uphill campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
The 60-second online spot shows Chambers’ ability once again to draw a spotlight to himself in ways that more conventional candidates do not.
Viewers see Chambers, a Black Democrat from Baton Rouge, holding an American flag at the beginning of the ad. They then see him pinning the Confederate flag to a clothesline, dousing it with gasoline and finally lighting it on fire.
