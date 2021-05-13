MANSFIELD, La. -- A natural gas leak that forced some Mansfield residents from their homes Thursday afternoon has been contained.
A utility crew working on Chamberlin Street hit a natural gas line, Police Chief Annette Blue said.
As a result, police officers went door-to-door asking residents to evacuate their homes as a safety precaution.
Atmos initially estimated repairs to take up to 45 minutes. The all-clear was given around 2:35 p.m.
Displaced residents are now allowed to return to their homes.