MANSFIELD, La. -- A natural gas leak that forced some Mansfield residents from their homes Thursday afternoon has been contained. 

A utility crew working on Chamberlin Street hit a natural gas line, Police Chief Annette Blue said. 

As a result, police officers went door-to-door asking residents to evacuate their homes as a safety precaution. 

Atmos initially estimated repairs to take up to 45 minutes. The all-clear was given around 2:35 p.m. 

Displaced residents are now allowed to return to their homes. 

