SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City decline by two cents and are averaging about $3.06 per gallon, according to AAA.
The prices per gallon locally ranged from $2.75 to $3.69.
In Louisiana, the current average is $3.11 per gallon for gasoline, down two-cent a week ago and the price of diesel is about $3.34.
The average gasoline price in Louisiana a year ago was $1.86 per gallon and diesel was $2.25, according to AAA.
The current national average for gas sits at $3.38 per gallon, down a penny from last week.
The average price of diesel dropped two cents to $3.62 nationally, $1.20 higher than a year ago.