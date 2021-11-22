SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City were up slightly Monday over last week as the Thanksgiving Day holiday begins.
Prices are averaging about $3.24 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, according to Gas Buddy.
The price per gallon locally ranged from $2.79 to $3.69.
In Louisiana, the current average is $3.13 per gallon, down 1 cent from a week ago.
The average gasoline price in Louisiana a year ago was $1.83 per gallon and diesel was $2.18, according to AAA.
The current national average sits at $3.40 per gallon, down a penny from last week.
The average price of diesel remained at $3.64 nationally, $1.25 a gallon higher than a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.82 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.95 per gallon.