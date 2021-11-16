SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City have leveled off since last week.
Prices are averaging about $3.21 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to Gas Buddy. That's down 2 cents from a week ago.
In Louisiana, the current average is $3.14 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago.
The average gasoline price in Louisiana a year ago was $1.84 per gallon and diesel was $2.18, according to AAA.
The current national average sits at $3.41 per gallon, down a penny from last week.
The average price of diesel decreased by 3 cents to $3.64 nationally. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.