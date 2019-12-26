MARSHALL, Texas - Residents near a gas well blowout southeast of Marshall were evacuated from their homes Christmas Day.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call around 5:30 a.m. that a gas well owned by Tanos Exploration was releasing natural gas into the air. The well is located approximately a half-mile from Blocker Road in the area of Newton Road and Manning Road off FM 31.
Harrison County deputies, Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office, Elysian Field Fire and other departments were dispatched to the scene.
The Marshall News Messenger reports representatives for Tanos contacted Cudd Blowout Team of Houston to cap the well.
Harrison County authorities evacuated 10 homes within a mile radius of the well.
Tanos reserved rooms at the Fairfield Inn of Marshall for any displaced residents.
According to Harrison County Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher, Blocker Road is passable to through traffic; however, no one within a mile radius will be allowed to stay in their homes.