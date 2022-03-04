SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City have increase by 22 cents a gallon over the last two days.
The average price locally is $3.60 Friday, according to AAA.
Several locations are charging over $4 a gallon.
In Louisiana, the current average is $3.63 per gallon for gasoline, up 15 cents from Thursday and up 30 cents from a week ago. The average price of diesel is over $4 dollars a gallon.
The average gasoline price in Louisiana a year ago was $2.47 per gallon and diesel was $2.73, according to AAA.
The current national average for gas sits at $3.83 per gallon, up 32 cents from last week.
The average price of diesel is $4.25 nationally, $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.