SHREVEPORT, La. – GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. along with Baton Rouge based non-profit CareSouth, will open a new healthcare clinic in Shreveport in late March.
The healthcare facility will be located at 8730 Youree Drive and will provide comprehensive healthcare to patients with Medicaid and those who are uninsured and underinsured.
It will also accept commercially insured patients needing healthcare services. Services provided at the new clinic include primary care, gastroenterology, nutrition, case management and others. All services focus on improving the quality the life and health for patients who have had difficulty getting timely access to quality healthcare providers and services.
The GIS affiliation with CareSouth means patients needing gastroenterology services and procedures including colonoscopies will have faster access to the nationally recognized team of medical experts at GastroIntestinal Specialists.
The facility will also work with other local providers to ensure seamless patient referrals for services such as oncology and urology. CareSouth is a private non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system that provides primary care, dental, behavioral health and specialty services at facilities in the Baton Rouge area. This will be CareSouth’s first facility in North Louisiana.
GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. is the largest independent gastroenterology group in Northwest Louisiana, providing specialized care to its patients for more than 40 years. Currently 13 physicians and 14 mid-level practitioners treat patients at four facilities in Shreveport-Bossier.