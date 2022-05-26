SHREVEPORT, La. – GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C., a physician-owned and operated GI clinic, will invest nearly $1.5 million to increase the salaries of its current and future employees.
The compensation package includes a minimum $3 an hour pay increase for its current 165 full-time employees, including nurses and extenders. Starting wages will also increase for new employees. The pay increase will take effect next month.
“Our entire team is important to the success of our clinic,” said Adam Miller, GIS administrator. “The doctors understand that the price of everything from gas to food is climbing and they want to make this financial commitment, so our team understands how much they are appreciated.”
GIS currently has multiple positions open. To learn more visit gis.md/careers.