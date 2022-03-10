SHREVEPORT, La. - GastroIntestinal Specialists of Shreveport has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC).
Ambulatory Surgery Centers provide same day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
The list is compiled by Newsweek and Statista Inc., which is the world’s leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.
It highlights the nation’s top ambulatory surgery centers based on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations.
Centers in the 25 states with the highest number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers were included in the study.
GastroIntestinal Specialists joined other ambulatory surgery centers from California, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Texas on the list.