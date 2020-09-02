NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson returned to practice Wednesday, the first time she's been seen at the facility since being diagnosed with coronavirus.
A photo published on the Saints Twitter account shows Benson masked up, speaking with coach Sean Payton.
Benson tested positive for COVID-19 at some point in the past couple weeks.
"She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days," the statement said.