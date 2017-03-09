SHREVEPORT – LSU Health Shreveport medical students are gearing up for the 5th Annual Geaux Bald Shave Day, set for noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 in the BRI Atrium on the LSU Health campus.
This unique fundraiser supports the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and its dedication to childhood cancer research, with participants committing to shaving their heads when their fundraising goal is reached. Many children with cancer often lose their hair during treatment, and the head-shaving is a symbolic way for St. Baldrick’s participants to show their commitment to those patients while raising funds for life-saving research.
LSU Health students raised more than $60,000 at the 2016 Geaux Bald event, with over $160,000 raised since 2013. This year’s teams have raised more than half of their $60,000 goal.
In addition to the head shaving to raise funds for childhood cancer research, the event will include a raffle, bone marrow drive, a photo booth, food and more. Students encourage the community to participate by donating or joining or forming a team through the LSU Health Shreveport event page, http://bit.ly/geauxbald2017.
For more information, visit the Geaux Bald Facebook page here.