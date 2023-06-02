SHREVEPORT, La. - In the Louisiana legislature today, HB648 was resurrected.
The bill prohibits gender affirming care for minors.
HB648 was killed in the Senate "health and welfare committee" a week ago, but in a rare procedural move, the Senate voted to take up the bill again, in another committee -- Senate Judiciary "A".
This time the bill passed unanimously with all three democratic members absent and now heads to the Senate floor.
Tiffany Najberg is Louisiana’s only trans doctor and a member of the Rainbow PAC. She visited recently with KTBS 3 on the issue of gender affirming care.
“If people want to ban surgery on children, that's fine. Do that but leave the medical parts and the counseling intact. These are human beings, and the decision should be made between their families, them and their doctor. That's what basic liberty is all about,” Najberg said.
HB648 was authored by state representative Gabe Firment.
The "ACLU" of Louisiana released this statement, reading in part:
"Our hearts break for transgender youth in our state who have repeatedly been attacked by their own elected leaders for political gain."
The ACLU says it will never stop fighting and calls on senators to protect the rights of transgender children and their families.