SHREVEPORT, La.-- After the storms hit April 2, the dog rescue, Army of Angels for Paws experienced damaged to their kennels.
General contractor, ELA Group Incorporated, in Shreveport saw the story on KTBS and showed us the more than a dozen dog kennels they are ready to donate to the group.
The company did a job for the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter and says these kennels in particular were made incorrectly based on the sizes that were needed.
So they inherited all of these dog kennels.
"Some parts may be missing but somebody that knows what they're doing and could get the hardware from some local fencing suppliers could put these together and they could probably put some good use for the animals," said Edward Angel, the vice president of ELA Group.
If you want more information, swing by ELA Group on Aero Drive.