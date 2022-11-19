MANSFIELD, La. – Early morning on Nov. 18, just before 5:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Kyle Porter Road. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Damien Milligan of McDonough, GA.
The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ram pick-up driven by Milligan was traveling south on LA Hwy 513 when he exited the roadway and struck the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. After the impact, the Ram became fully engulfed.
Milligan, whose restraint use is unknown, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation
Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment is one of the primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver
In 2022, Troop G has investigated 31 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 deaths.