SHREVEPORT, La. - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, LifeShare blood centers are providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of the holiday.
From Saturday, November 21st until Wednesday, November 25th, all LifeShare donors will receive a certificate for a free ham or turkey.
The certificates can be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Albertson’s, and Rouses. They’re valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $10 value.
"Unfortunately, a lot of families are separated right now, said LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel. "Many hospitals are at capacity, and the families of those patients are not allowed to visit because of COVID-19.”
LifeShare is hoping the free turkeys and hams provide an extra bit of encouragement to donate blood and serve as a reminder of the need for blood to those who are healthy.
The vouchers are being provided at all LifeShare drives – including donor centers and mobile drives.