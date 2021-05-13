SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be here before you know it. It starts June 1 and runs through November.
On Thursday, Meteorologist Patrick Dennis looked back at the 2020 season and looked ahead to 2021.
Our friends at the National Weather Service-Shreveport and SWEPCO showed us how they are gearing up for what could be another very active season.
