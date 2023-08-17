SHREVEPORT, La. -- Patients who have a condition called giant cell arteritis are concerned it could be going undiagnosed.
Dr. Robert Goodman of The Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport discussed this form of vasculitis on Healthline 3 Thursday.
It most commonly affects the arteries in the head, especially those in the temples. Symptoms include headaches, scalp tenderness, jaw pain when chewing, and vision problems. Early diagnosis and treatment are important.
"I'm seeing just this week a patient who is about 75 and she was told three years ago, she had a stroke in her eye, and she cannot see out of that eye," said Goodman. "And we're seeing some symptoms today and I'm wondering, don't know for sure, can't prove it, did she have giant cell arteritis three years ago?"
Women are two times more likely than men to develop giant cell arteritis. The average age of onset is 72