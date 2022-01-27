SHREVEPORT, La. - Two law enforcement officers and a state representative were honored by the Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center in Shreveport Thursday for their contribution to help fight for child abuse victims.
The event was held ay the North Louisiana Crime Lab. Shreveport detective David Karam was honored the MDT Member of the Year award. Bossier City detective Kaycee Richards was awarded the Spirit Jacob Bergren Award. This award recognizes a member of law enforcement who personifies the qualities the Team so admired in the late Jacob Bergren, an Investigator with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, who passed two years ago, on Jan. 28, 2020.
Louisiana State Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, will be honored with the Champion for Children 2021 Award, for his continued efforts to ensure that children in northwest Louisiana have access to critically needed services following abuse allegations.
"It's great to get that recognition," Crews said. "We definitely need attention to the issues that are addressed here and we need more people to know what Gingerbread House does, what the crime lab does and just how important it is."
