SHREVEPORT, La. - A 5-year-old girl shot in the head at a Shreveport motel Saturday has died.
A man wanted in the Super 8 shooting was arrested over the weekend in East Texas.
Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was arrested in Longview Sunday, police said. Smith remains in the Gregg County Jail awaiting extradition to Shreveport.
Police responded to the shooting on Monkhouse Drive. Officers found the girl and her mother in a room with gunshot wounds. The mother was grazed by the same bullet that hit her child.
Investigators say Smith and another man got into a fight in the motel parking lot. Smith pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but missed, police said. The gunshot went through a motel window and struck the mother and child.
Smith was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The charge will be updated after the girl died.