SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating the beating of a 7-year-old girl by two teenagers that has left her with a traumatic brain injury.
Police say the beating took place on Thanksgiving Day at an apartment on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
Investigators say two teen boys, ages 13- and 14-year-old, allegedly locked one 7-year-old child and a 5-year-old inside a closet and began beating the girl. The girl remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The teens were taken into custody and face one count each of second-degree battery. They are being housed at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Police said the girl was one of five children inside the apartment with an uncle at the time of the beating.