SHREVEPORT, La. - A young child was hit and killed after running out into traffic Saturday night, according to Shreveport Police.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the girl as six-year-old Ariana Petteway.
Police say she ran out in front of a Dodge pickup around 7:10 p.m. near the North Lakewood Drive and North Market intersection.
Police say Petteway was left unattended at the Shell station nearby. Her caretaker was across the street, according to police.
Charges are possible for the caretaker. No word if she was trying to run across the street to get to the caretaker.
Police say the driver could not stop in time and ended up hitting Petteway. Police say he did stay at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police did administer a sobriety on the driver, who passed.
Petteway was sent to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.